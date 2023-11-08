Tywyn’s long-awaited new skatepark will be open tomorrow.
The new skatepark, which will open this Thursday, 9 November, was initially planned back in 2021 as a replacement to the original skatepark which was over 20 years old. But the project faced delays when the company contracted to build the replacement closed down.
Despite the delay of a year, the skatepark will open ‘ahead of schedule’ this week.
Tywyn Town Council Clerk Chris Wood said: “We’re all absolutely delighted to see the work complete and the skatepark opening soon. We had an issue last year where the contractors for the work went into receivership and we had to make new arrangements. The project was started by the previous clerk back in 2021, and faced delays in the pandemic as well.”
Chris added: “It passed a point where the skatepark was too dangerous, and beyond repair. That’s when fundraising for the new skatepark started.”
"The skatepark won’t be a simple replacement of the original. The newly designed skatepark will feature a variety of new additions allowing any skater to push their abilities. Among other things, the new skatepark will include five quarter pipes ranging in height with the highest being 1.8 metres, a jump box and what’s known as a hubber ledge - a sloped wall structure that skaters would ‘grind’ along.
“We want it to be really popular, the old skatepark attracted a lot of attention and people came from up and down the railway line to use it. We wanted to build on that and encourage skaters to come from up and down the country.”
MP Liz Saville Roberts and MS Mabon ap Gwynfor will visit the skatepark on Friday.
Although the park will be officially opened this Thursday, an event called ‘the jam day’ is being organised for Saturday 30 March which will be a day to celebrate the newly opened skatepark.