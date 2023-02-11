Bydd Myrdd o Ryfeddodau was, until 100 years or so ago, the Welsh National Funeral Hymn. Mysteriously, it disappeared from the majority of hymnals, but its connection with a tragedy in Patagonia almost 140 years ago brought it to the attention of Welsh composer, Robat Arwyn, who has produced a dramatic new version of the hymn to be given its premiere by the London Welsh Male Voice Choir at their St David's Day concert in London on 2 March.