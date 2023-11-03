A long-term solution is being sought to shore up the riverbank along Tanybwlch beach after temporary sandbags washed away.
Giant sandbags were placed into a sinkhole at Tanybwlch beach in April this year following years of concerns over the growing hole and the long-term future of access to the beach.
Following recent rough weather, the sand bag defence appears to have been breached, with bags strewn across the ground.
One eyewitness told the Cambrian News: “Some bags have already disappeared, whether been taken or gone into the sea, the remaining ones due to the river level, will likely go into the sea.”
The sinkhole first appeared in 2020 and over the last three years has grown, with fencing cordoning off a part of the wall along the river Ystwyth.
Reacting to the concerns, a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: "The council is aware that there has been some recent movement of the sandbags forming the temporary works at this location and further work is being considered to deal with that.
“ A more detailed assessment is to be undertaken to identify longer term options for that area."
Local county councillor Endaf Edwards said: “I’m pleased that something is going to be done at Tanybwlch to protect its long term future.”