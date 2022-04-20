Mock the Week regular Andy Parsons will be hit Theatr Mwldan with his new stand-up show Healing the Nation tonight, Saturday, 30 April at 8pm.

Leading up to this show, Andy has had a few bumps in the road, as he explained.

“I was in the middle of a UK Tour when theatres had to close due to lockdown – and the tour was called Healing The Nation – so that title worked out well.

“It will turn out to be the longest tour ever, taking three years to complete, and as the tour has gone on there’s been less and less healing and more and more of the opposite.

“Admittedly, I could have changed the title but it still seems strangely appropriate – and some of the gigs have been rescheduled so it would prove confusing to existing ticketholders if the ticket said Healing The Nation but the show was now called My Life in Ballet. So we have the serially rewritten Healing The Nation tour 2019/2020 now extended into 2021/2022 due to popular demand but also mainly lack of open theatres.

“And with negative powers of healing. Yet this latest version of the show is my favourite so far.”