The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong winds on Tuesday morning, with gusts of up to 65mph possible.
The warning, which stretches the entire west coast of Wales, runs from 4am on Tuesday, 20 January until 4pm.
Forecasters say the strong winds may cause some disruption, especially to travel, during Tuesday.
The Met Office says: "South-easterly winds will become strong and gusty during Tuesday morning, particularly over and to the northwest of high ground where gusts of 45-50 mph are likely.
"Meanwhile, a band of heavy rain will reach the Isles of Scilly before dawn and move east through the day, accompanied by inland wind gusts of 45-55 mph and possibly 60-65 mph over the most exposed hills and coasts.
"The winds will ease once the band of rain clears through."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.