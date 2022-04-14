Loop the loop flight delayed

Tuesday 19th April 2022 7:30 am
John Jackson pictured during his daring wing walk in 2020
John Jackson pictured during his daring wing walk in 2020 (John Jackson )

A CHARITY wing walk by daring 74-year-old John Jackson due to take place last week, had to be postponed.

John, from Morfa Nefyn, had been due to a do a loop the loop wing walk last Wednesday, but the event was postponed because of the weather.

He took on a wing walk in 2020 despite never having flown in a plane before, then set himself a new challenge to fly upside down as the plane performs a loop-the-loop to raise money for Canolfan Felin Fach. That had been scheduled to take place last October, but bad weather led to its cancellation then also.

It was rearranged for last Wednesday, 13 April, but bad weather affected the flight once again.

John has not given up hope of completing the loop the loop, and will hopefully take to the skies next month instead.

Speaking to the Cambrian News about the delay, he said: “Unfortunately the weather again proved to be a problem. Aerosuperbatics contacted me late on Tuesday, 12 April, and explained they were not happy with the weather forecast for the following day, and deemed it unsuitable conditions for a loop the loop. A new date has now been arranged - Tuesday, 3 May. Frustrating, but not too long to wait!

To sponsor John, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/LooptheLoopForFelinFach.

