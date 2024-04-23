They are, from left to right, Sean Adcock, Penisarwaun, who receives a BEM for Services to Dry Stone Walling, Alexis Page, Menai Bridge, who was awarded for Services to Heritage Safety during Covid-19, Llinos Edwards, Holyhead, who got a BEM for Services to Vulnerable Children in North Wales, Dr Robert Havard Davies, Tregarth, who was awarded a BEM for Services to the NHS and Kenneth Fitzpatrick, Nefyn, who is recognised for Services to Maritime Safety.