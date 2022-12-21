COMMUNITY groups across Ceredigion have welcomed a share of nearly twenty thousand pounds (£19,780) of National Lottery funding.
Mudiad Meithrin Cyf will use their £9,900 grant to promote wellness at work.
They will employ a member of staff to deliver a wellbeing plan for staff and volunteers. This plan will support better mental and physical health for staff, suffering since Covid-19.
Helen Williams, Head of Mudiad Meithrin’s Training, Learning and Development Team said: “We have always taken the health and well-being of staff very seriously. We provide both practical and purposeful support to ensure that the Mudiad Meithrin community is healthy and that they consider their well-being as a priority. This grant will enable us to build on this and provide more opportunities for staff through internal campaigns, health related activities and specific training.”
Music Futures Cymru CIC successfully applied for £9,880 to provide creative, intergenerational, activities for people of all ages, affected by social isolation or mental health issues. This project will unite the community by helping people meet, reconnect, and develop new relationships through positive activity sessions.
John Rose, Wales Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said:
“We are delighted to support Mudiad Meithrin and Music Futures Cymru which are both working so hard to help support people’s wellbeing. Every week players of the National Lottery raise over £30 million across the UK. Last year The National Lottery Community Fund gave over 7,500 grants to projects supporting health and well-being” .