Luke Selby has been announced as Chef Partner of Bala’s Palé Hall Hotel.
The partnership, which takes effect in January 2026, marks a new chapter for the five star, Relais & Châteaux hotel. Luke will lead the direction of the hotel’s food and beverage offering and oversee The Bryntirion Inn, a 300-year-old pub with rooms on the hall estate. He will also take on a broader role within the business, overseeing the entire guest experience — to include accommodation, events and seasonal shoot hospitality — with a focus on elevating and unifying every aspect of Palé Hall.
Working closely alongside hotel owners Anthony and Donna Cooper-Barney, Luke - drawing on 15 years as a chef in kitchens including Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Evelyn's Table and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay - will drive the reinvention of Palé Hall’s range of culinary experiences. This includes the relaunch of the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, set to open next year, and evolution of the more informal, all-day dining offering. He will also oversee the newly refurbished Hearth chef’s table, as well as breakfast, room service, events and shoot catering.
Luke will also shape the culinary offering at The Bryntirion Inn, located less than a mile from the main house, which will form an integral part of every Palé Hall guest’s stay. The pub reopened earlier this year following a £1 million refurbishment.
Nathaniel and Theodore Selby, Luke’s brothers with whom he ran the Michelin-starred London restaurant Evelyn’s Table for three years, will join him at Palé Hall as part of the senior chef team.
Luke is currently Executive Chef of Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire, where he has held the position for the past three years under the stewardship of Raymond Blanc. It was announced last week that the hotel will close for an 18-month refurbishment from January 2026.
Luke said: “To begin my next chapter as Chef Partner at Palé Hall is an extraordinary opportunity. Wales has an incredible larder, and my vision is to create memorable dining experiences that connect the seasons, the local landscape, and the spirit of this beautiful country. I want guests to leave with a true sense of the stories, people, and flavours that define Palé Hall and the terroir of Wales. I am also excited to share that my brothers, Nathaniel and Theodore, will be joining me on this journey.”
Palé Hall was acquired by entrepreneurs Anthony and Donna in 2024.
Anthony said: “This partnership between Palé Hall Hotel and Luke Selby is an exciting venture that embodies our dedication to culinary excellence and outstanding hospitality.
“Together, we are committed to creating extraordinary experiences that resonate with our guests long after their visit.
“This collaboration is set to elevate our entire offering as Luke takes the reins with our shared vision for world-class excellence at Palé Hall.”
Set on the edge of Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, Palé Hall has become a leading destination for luxury escapes, acclaimed for its sustainability credentials, elegant surroundings, and award-winning hospitality.
