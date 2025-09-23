Luke said: “To begin my next chapter as Chef Partner at Palé Hall is an extraordinary opportunity. Wales has an incredible larder, and my vision is to create memorable dining experiences that connect the seasons, the local landscape, and the spirit of this beautiful country. I want guests to leave with a true sense of the stories, people, and flavours that define Palé Hall and the terroir of Wales. I am also excited to share that my brothers, Nathaniel and Theodore, will be joining me on this journey.”