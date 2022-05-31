Lynwen takes on ultra challenge to raise money for mental health charity

Lynwen is aiming to raise money for the DPJ Foundation ( Hybu Cig Cymru )

A PENRHYNCOCH runner will be taking on a gruelling challenge later this month to raise vital funds for an agricultural charity.

On the day of her birthday Lynwen Huxtable, who works at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) in Aberystwyth, will participate in the Llangollen 50k challenge, a 31 mile Ultramarathon that will include some serious ascents reaching nearly 7000ft over the entire route, with a high point of 2071ft.

Lynwen has been training since January in preparation for the event, slowly building up the distance to reach an impressive 53 miles each week, independently and with Aberystwyth Athletics Club.

She is hoping to raise as much as possible for farmers’ mental health charity, the DPJ Foundation.

Lynwen said: “During each long run in training, I carry all the gear required for the race, and I’ve also been cycling and weight training to ensure fitness and strength.

“The DPJ Foundation is a natural fit for me. It’s the current nominated charity at my workplace, Hybu Cig Cymru, where we work with farmers every day.

“I’ll also be running in memory of my father who passed away in 2020. Farming was his life, and he was happiest out in the open air, very much like myself. Crossing the finishing line will be an emotional experience I’m sure.”