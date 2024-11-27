A Machynlleth Town Councillor is under investigation after she wrongfully stated during a meeting that a petition against her business had been withdrawn.
Councillor Kim Bryan, co-director of not-for-profit company Sawna Dyfi, wrongfully stated during the October full council meeting that the petition had been withdrawn due to inaccuracies.
A petition amassing 412 signatures was submitted to the council against a proposal for a social enterprise to use council land for a community sauna.
This proposal was this month withdrawn and Sawna Dyfi are seeking an alternative site.
Cllr Bryan has since stated she was told in good faith that the petition had been withdrawn after the Sawna Dyfi team contacted people sharing the petition.
Cllr Bryan said: “I hold the principles of public office in the highest regard and have always declared a conflict of interest regarding my role as a director of Sawna Dyfi.
“I have never participated in or influenced any council meetings or decisions related to it.
“However, I was saddened to see an inaccurate petition circulating, which could negatively impact a potential new local business.
“The Dyfi Sawna project aims to establish a well-being centre and create jobs for our town.
“The misinformation in the petition undermines efforts to support positive, community-focused development.
“The sawna was not on the meeting agenda, and should not have been brought up in the meeting.
“I welcome the investigation into what has happened and look forward to seeing my name cleared.”
Cllr Bryan wasn’t required to declare a conflict of interest at the beginning of the meeting as the sauna petition was not on the agenda.
The petition was brought up by the clerk despite not being an agenda item, which is against council rules.
In the meeting, Clerk Nicole Beaumont agreed that the petition had been withdrawn.
Cllr Gareth Jones brought the petition up again after a member of the public spoke to him to correct this.
During the November meeting, Cllr Jones called for a vote to investigate Cllr Bryan for a potential breach of standing orders and code of conduct.
He said: “None of us had a reason to doubt [Cllr Bryan].
“It was fortunate that someone here involved in the petition got my attention.
“On the way home I was stopped by someone to say how appalled they were about [Cllr Bryan’s behaviour].”
The petition opposed Sawna Dyfi putting a permanent plunge pool and sauna on the Grade II listed grounds of Y Plas.
The petition highlighted safeguarding concerns due to the location Sawna Dyfi wished to rent being near a children’s playground.
It also listed concerns of increased vandalism and rat problems, lack of public consultation, increased “risk of accidents to adolescents”, as well as concerns over maintenance, upkeep and staffing.
Sawna Dyfi attempted to speak to the organisers directly to correct the petition that insinuated the business would not be properly staffed, secured or hygienically maintained.
Since the petition was submitted Sawna Dyfi has withdrawn their proposal, seeking alternative sites which would require less planning constraints.
Rob Key, Sawna Dyfi co-director, said: “We understand and appreciate the community’s interest in ensuring that any new development is both safe and beneficial for users and the community.
“The proposed sauna will be a safe, inclusive, and well-maintained space.
“From the beginning, our proposal has been developed with safeguarding, security, and accessibility as priorities, adhering to relevant standards.
“We are committed to transparency and welcome further input to ensure concerns are addressed and the project benefits people locally.
“Sawna Dyfi is a not-for-profit business dedicated to enhancing health and well-being, opening our services to local sports and community groups, and offering free and subsidised sessions to those with needs and to essential workers.
“Many thanks to Machynlleth Town Council for considering to lease us some space at Y Plas grounds.
“Given that the Plas grounds are Grade II listed, and that hosting the sauna there would also require a costly renovation of the old toilet block on site, we have identified an alternative location that better suits the needs of the project at this time.
“If you’d like to get in touch, find us @sawnadyfi on social media.”