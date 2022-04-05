Mach literary festival hailed a success

A LITERARY festival held in Machynlleth over the weekend has been hailed a success.

Amandi, Fachynlleth! Or Let’s Go! Machynlleth is a bilingual festival which brings together writers and readers from across the UK. This year, visitors engaged in topics ranging from Rhys Mwyn’s psychogeography of Gwynedd, travel writer Tharik Hussain talking about his new book Minarets in the Mountains, and Rebecca Thomas talking about the link between identity and the landscape.

The highlight for many however, was a live performance of Dafydd Iwan’s “Yma O Hyd” by the man himself.

The song, which took centre stage before Wales’ triumph over Austria in the recent World Cup playoffs has been on everybody’s lips since.

Charles Dark, owner of The Wynnstay Hotel in Machynlleth and instrumental in the festival’s creation, said that it was amazing to see Dafydd live.

He said: “Following Dafydd Iwan’s incredible couple of weeks back on our screens, it was simply amazing to see him up on stage here at The Wynnstay effortlessly delivering those classic songs.”

Charles also explained how the festival’s sense of community is what sets it apart, saying: “This festival is all about uniting writers with readers, and to see them enjoying getting to know each other more during their talks, in the Cwtch bar socially afterwards and for fellow writers to be supporting each other, it was wonderful to see.

“The very fact that you can watch an author or poet you admire on stage one minute, and the next you could be sipping a Welsh ale with them in the bar, that is what sets us apart and the aspect we plan on keeping with future events.”

While the festival’s organisers don’t aim for extraordinary growth in the festival’s size, maintaining the high quality of speakers who attend the events is a priority.

“Our desire with this festival isn’t to see it quadruple in size overnight, instead we aim to maintain this incredibly high quality of speakers who choose to attend our events,” Charles added.

Events like these do not come together on their own however, and Charles has thanked everyone involved for their contribution in making the event such a success.

“Thanks to everyone involved for making it such a big success. Thanks to sponsors Creating Media and Culture Colony, our local bookshops Pen’rallt and Literary Cat for their support and enthusiasm for the event, and our volunteers for bringing it all together!”