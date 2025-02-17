A new Machynlleth project aims to reduce the carbon footprint of imported flowers by growing local plants with the elderly.
Social enterprise shop Tymhorau Cymru has received £15,000 National Lottery Community funding to create flower beds outside Cartref Dyfi Care Home in Machynlleth.
The project will involve the residents helping to choose the flowers they grow, as well as helping to sew, harvest and arrange the flowers.
Grace Crabb, managing director of Tymhorau Cymru said: “We want to replace some of the imported flowers with British-grown ones which have a much lower carbon footprint than those available in supermarkets.
“That will increase the number of pollinators who can feed off the flowers and allow us to bring the flowers into the care home for enriching activities with the residents.”
The funding will also support the growth of flax near Cemmaes to replace the imported string used at the floristry on Heol Maengwyn.
Grace said: “Part of the funding is to look at the history of the growing of flax around the Dyfi Valley.
“We’re trying to work out what it was actually grown for.
“We know it was grown here, probably small scale, possibly exported but certainly grown locally for a product.
“We’re looking for anybody who might know how it was grown what the product was, whether they worked with it to make linen, anything to do with the history.
“Artist Elin Crowley is heading up that part of the project, and will look into making home furnishings with the flax once harvested.”
The project is part of the Egin DTA Wales programme, which supports communities to create ‘lasting environmental impact’ through climate-friendly projects.
The excess flowers will be sold as ‘Dyfi Bunches’ in Tymhorau Cymru and other local independent shops - get in touch via their website to stock Dyfi Bunches.