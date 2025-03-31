The Tŷ Bach Mach fundraising event on 29 March raised over £1,000 towards the running costs of the newly refurbished town toilets, which reopened in February.
MP for Montgomery and Glyndŵr Steve Witherden also made an appearance after praising the volunteers and councillors who made the refurbishment happen during a Houses of Parliament speech.
Machynlleth Town Councillor Kim Bryan said: “Thanks to everyone that came to support the brilliant evening.
“We had over 39 raffle prizes donated by local businesses and a visit from our MP.”
Fifty attendees also signed an open letter to the council urging them to continue supporting the public toilets, which read: “On behalf of residents, businesses, and visitors, we want to express our sincere thanks for your efforts in reopening the public toilets.
“Your commitment to restoring this vital facility has already made a meaningful difference to the town...
“We recognise the financial pressures on local authorities, but we strongly urge the town council to continue prioritising the upkeep and future sustainability of this facility.
“The reopening demonstrates the council’s responsiveness to community needs - and its ongoing support will be equally vital to keeping this service running.”
The event featured local musicians the Worldwide Welshman, Three Muppeteers and DJ Steve Pick Up.
Volunteers and councillors gained funding to refurbish the toilets last year after the toilets were closed in January 2023 due to repeated vandalism.
The refurbishment works added cost-saving measures including motion sensor lights and taps - the working group is now hoping to gain funding for payment gates and a rain-water collection system to reduce running costs further.
Though the town council allocated some funds towards its upkeep, councillors voted not to allocate sufficient funds to cover all the running costs.
Steve Witherden MP said: “It was fantastic to attend the fundraiser supporting the newly opened public toilets in Machynlleth on Saturday night.
“An incredible turnout too, with over a thousand pounds raised to maintain these essential facilities.
“My congratulations and thanks again to Councillors Kim Bryan and Norma McCarten for putting so much work into getting the town’s public toilets opened again.
“They will provide a major benefit to residents and visitors alike by encouraging greater footfall in the town centre.
“It is so inspiring that communities can still get together and defend local facilities in the face of financial hardship.
“This initiative has my full support, and I thank everyone who attended.”