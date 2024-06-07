A MACHYNLLETH schoolgirl has been selected to take part in an Oxford University Summer School.
Year 11 pupil at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Lottie Cook, is a published author and will spend the summer on a prestigious course at one of the UK’s top universities.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen said: “We as a school are very proud of the many achievements of Lottie Cook who is a year 11 learner at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen.
“This is a person who embraces every opportunity to develop her skills and broaden her horizons. Lottie is an author who has now published three novels her first novel Killing Gwen Crawford being published when she was 14 years old.
“She has published two more novels since then which are Silence Speaks and Hundred Words: the book of time and The Ring and these novels are all for sale on the Amazon website.
“Lottie's latest achievement is winning a place on Oxford University's Summer School course - Lottie is one of 24 learners to have achieved this privilege throughout Wales.
“Lottie is currently sitting her GCSEs, and is looking forward with great enthusiasm to attending the summer course at Oxford University.”
Lottie said: "During my time at Oxford University I will attend several lectures covering diverse topics including English literature, politics, history, mathematics, and I will also attend a talk on evolution at the Natural History Museum.
“I am also looking forward to the sessions focusing on how to study effectively, as well as having the opportunity to learn about life at Oxford University through interviews with students currently studying there.
“Mostly, I'm excited to have the opportunity to make new friends from all over Wales. I'm sure it will be an unforgettable and very rewarding experience for me."