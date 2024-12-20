Machynlleth and Newtown community projects gained close to half a million pounds in National Lottery Community Fund funding last year.
In just three months from July to October community schemes in north Powys were awarded a total of £444,984.
The lion's share was awarded to Cwm Harry Cultivate Cyfyngedig, which was £337,329 for their social enterprise linking food and community with gardens across Newtown, Llanidloes and Llanfyllin.
The Honeypot Children’s Charity for young carers in Pen y Bryn received £20,000, as did a Machynlleth community sauna project, Sawna Dyfi.
Men Shed Newtown CIC also received £20,000, creating a ‘safe and nurturing space where men of all ages come together’.
Newtown Food Surplus received £19,166 for their volunteer initiative collecting food surplus to distribute from local shops.
Seiclo Dyfi Cycle CIC was awarded £18,500 for their community bike workshop and events in Machynlleth.
Eginiad Cymru Cyf based in Machynlleth was awarded £9,989 for their initiative making health and wellbeing support more accessible.
These grants were made possible due to National Lottery players.
The National Lottery Community fund awards grants to grassroots projects, as well as making larger awards to tackle big social issues such as improving mental health, rural poverty and tackling homelessness.
Responding to the investment news, Montgomeryshire MS Russell George said: “Russell George MS said: ‘’I am delighted to see that groups in Montgomeryshire have been awarded a very substantial amount of funding by the National Lottery Community Fund.
“This funding will provide a huge boost to some of the brilliant grassroots projects in our community.
‘’I look forward to seeing the huge benefits that this funding will bring not just to the groups receiving the funding, but the wider community they serve.’
‘’I congratulate the dedicated local people who have applied and were successful in securing this investment for their projects.’’