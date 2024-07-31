Machynlleth’s clocktower celebrations were a ‘sellout success’ with calls for more events like it.
The clocktower’s 150th birthday celebrations took place across the second week of July, which saw over 100 people attend the Saturday event with the Mayor dressed up in Victorian garb, a penny farthing and Victorian games provided by the Machynlleth Library.
An art competition saw young people create artwork of the clock which is now proudly on display in shop fronts around the town.
Of particular success was the historic talk hosted on 11 July about the family for whom the clock tower was built.
The event hosted historian Dr Adam N Coward as he explained the impact of the Vane-Tempest family and their legacy on the town over tea, sandwiches and cake.
Dr Coward said: “It was great to see so many people at the talk who were eager to learn more about the family at the Plas and the huge impact they had on Machynlleth and the surrounding area.
“Their legacy is shown in the buildings they built, like a school and hospital and almshouses, and in the monuments erected to them by the people of Machynlleth: not just the Castlereagh Clock Tower, the foundation of which was laid 150 years ago this year, but also one of the only public statues of a Welsh woman in Wales.
“Through learning about the people behind the monuments, it is hoped that people will gain a better understanding and appreciation of the places they see every day.
“After all, that is what will ensure that the clock keeps chiming for another 150 years!” Mayor Jeremy Paige who helped to organise the celebrations said: “Thanks to the library for all the work they did to put on a fantastic day much enjoyed by a range of ages.
“The talk sold out and was such a success that it’s been requested we have more talk and tea parties, so hopefully we can do that again.”
Following the event Dr Coward wrote a blog about the Vane-Tempests and ‘How a Monument to an Irish Lord ended up in Wales’ Ancient Capital’.