Machynlleth is set to get double the laughter this weekend as Machynlleth Fringe has a full weekend of ‘pay as you feel’ events to attend.
A new volunteer team has breathed fresh life into Machynlleth Fringe and is delivering Machynlleth-grown talent for the community stage at the Hwb Cymunedol Taj Mahal Community Hub.
With local artists, musicians, comedians and performers the fringe offers a casual alternative to this bank holiday’s 13th Machynlleth Comedy Festival.
The weekend kicks off on Friday 3 May with launch party sets from DJs Spacey, DJ Ideal Wound, Olly and Ben from seven to 11.
Saturday starts at 3pm and sees Nick Broster and Mike West bring blue grass to Heol Pen’Rallt, music from the multi-talented Worldwide Welshman/Ailsa, vintage swing with Blues for You and poetry and stories.
The evening from 6.30pm will see bands including recently formed electronic trio Francis Reese, Lo-fi Jones, DJ Lil’ Nips, Pandora and a dance party.
Sunday afternoon starts with a family-friendly cabaret followed by the Frantasmagoria Jazz Quartet from 3.30pm.
The evening hosts the Weird and Wonderful Cabaret where all of Machynlleth’s performance, balloon and drag artists will come out to play, followed by a closing party till 11pm.