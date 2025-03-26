A Machynlleth community group is to host creative spaces for at-risk young people, thanks to new funding.
The £36,000 will fund three years of activities for children and young people facing disadvantages in and around Machynlleth.
With a “real lack of creative activities” for young people in the area, according to Hub Coordinator Sandra Bendelow, the funding will support volunteers who were struggling to keep a drama group going - giving them the funds to not only maintain their activities but expand.
Clwb Celfau Bont Arts Club will work with young people to co-create a space “tailored for diverse and complex needs”, supporting attendees to find their voice and create community.
They aim to support young people who may be excluded from other activities due to disadvantage, neurodivergence or isolation.
Bendelow said: “We are thrilled that Children in Need is supporting this project, which we know can have a significant impact.
“The group was offering a great experience for the group of kids taking part, but the volunteers were struggling to keep it running.
In Machynlleth and Bro Ddyfi, we have a real lack of creative activities for children and young people - often, the only options are some distance away.
“We also know there is a real lack of employment opportunities for young people locally to gain experience, and a lack of opportunities for the wealth of creative talent we have in the area - this project will create a part-time role of a coordinator as well as offering work for creatives.
“A hot meal will always be provided, and we’re thrilled to say a local chef will be working with groups of young people to build cooking, hygiene and nutrition skills.”