Machynlleth’s late-night Christmas shopping is to return after last year’s success.
This year it will be combined with the Christmas lights switch-on at the clocktower on Saturday 30 November 6-6.30pm.
The late-night shopping was first launched by the Deco Shop, recruiting nearby shops to allow shoppers to spend longer in the eclectic mix of independent retailers.
This year they will be joined by Literary Cat Books, Ian Snow, Elin Angharad Leatherwork, Tymorhau-Dyfi, Dyfi Wholefoods, David’s Hardware, Credu charity shop and the library with other businesses likely to follow, plus cafes including Tŷ Medi, Cafe Chakra, Mandy’s Coffee Shop, Y Gegin Fach and Hermit Crab.
Jess Newborough, who launched the event last year as a retail assistant for the Deco Shop, said: “Following the success of last year's event, we're teaming up with the Christmas lights switch-on to kick off the festive season in style!
“Events like these are a great way to reinvigorate our high street and give everyone a chance to support local businesses during these tough times.
“We hope to see plenty of smiling faces, ugly jumpers, and maybe even a visit from Santa...”
Hermit Crab will be offering mulled wine and apple juice, mince pies, gingerbread hot chocolate, candy cane hot chocolate and its full selection of hot drinks, Welsh cakes in a variety of flavours and bara brith.
The Deco Shop will be serving mince pies, hot punch, Christmas tunes and a flash sale.
The library will extend its hours with rumours of staff dressed up in costume, mince pies, Christmas books and music.
The Taj Mahal Community Hub will be open for another ‘tabletop’ event similar to a free clothes swap event, where they are inviting attendees to “bring baby and kids clothes, school uniforms and toys and take what you want and need”.
Tymorhau-Dyfi social enterprise shop will be offering mulled drinks, mince pies and music as well as special gifts for Christmas from their variety of local sustainable business members including food, furniture, plants, ceramics, wool, flowers, prints and jewellery: “Come and take a look!”