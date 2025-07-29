A Machynlleth show allotment has won national recognition with a Green Flag Award.
The allotment situated on the council-owned Y Plas grounds has garnered the coveted Green Flag Community Award for its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety and community involvement.
Edible Mach is a project by Mach Maethlon, a community organisation aiming to build food resilience in the Dyfi Valley by encouraging others to get involved in growing.
The show allotment is run by a team of volunteers hoping to inspire others to grow in their own spaces.
A spokesperson for Edible Mach said: “With volunteers, Edible Mach manages sites all over Machynlleth, but our sites at the Plas are where we regularly engage with the community through our volunteer sessions and workshops.
“The show allotment is always buzzing with life, from bees buzzing to people picnicking.
“This award reinforces the hard work put in by everyone.”
Edible Mach is one of 223 community-managed green spaces across Wales that won the Green Flag Community Award this year from Keep Wales Tidy.
Keep Wales Tidy is an environmental charity that runs the UK-wide award scheme.
The scheme gives recognition to quality green spaces where the local community is involved in its long-term care.
Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.
Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy, said: “We’re thrilled to see a new record number of 223 community-managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status, which is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers.
“These sites, which play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of communities across Wales, are now recognised as among the best in the world, having met the high standards required to achieve Green Flag Community status - congratulations!”
