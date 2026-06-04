The future of Machynlleth’s leisure centre is up for debate again as fresh proposals are being tabled this month.
In 2024 proposals to change the provision of leisure facilities across the county were shelved by Powys County Council, which could have seen all but five centres close.
On 17 June a fresh report will be tabled for scrutiny, ahead of a full cabinet meeting to re-tender the leisure centre contract in July.
Cllr Raiff Devlin is now responsible for the leisure review, the third cabinet member to take up the challenge: “The report being presented sets out a proactive approach to continuing the council’s review of leisure provision.
“Cabinet will be asked to agree a review programme and timeline in preparation to re-tender the contract for a start date of July 1, 2030.”
In 2024, Machynlleth residents ran a campaign against proposals which threatened the Bro Ddyfi centre’s future.
Over 600 responded to a survey run by the town council, the vast majority describing it as an “essential” service.
Town Councillor Kim Bryan said any decisions needed to be made in “genuine partnership” with the community, adding: “Given our geographical location, it is inconceivable that closure is even being considered.
“If the centre were to close, many residents would be forced to travel over 40 minutes to access the nearest alternative facility.
“For many, including young people, older residents, and those without access to transport, this would effectively remove access altogether.
“The impact on community health and wellbeing would be significant and long-lasting.”
Powys’ leisure centres are currently operated by Freedom Leisure.
Ahead of the crunch cabinet meeting on 14 July, a joint meeting of the Health and Care and the Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committees will be held on Wednesday 17 June.
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