Pete Stewart has made it onto Computing Magazine’s list of the most influential IT leaders for 2026 for his work at his company Tinkr Creative, creating user-centred products including a recently nominated offline Welsh-language trails app.
The list centres the people who keep UK organisations moving, displaying innovation and taking charge of the huge landscape shifts that the IT sector is facing, from AI use to cloud complexity to cyber risk.
Speaking on making the list, the 41-year-old said it was an “incredible honour”: “When I launched Tinkr Creative, the goal was simple: to build resilient, user-centred products that solve real-world problems.
“Seeing that mission recognised on a national stage means the world to me.
“This recognition really belongs to the projects and people I get to work with every day.”
His recently launched app was noted in his shortlisting, creating an offline app for the many signal-poor trails around the residential Welsh language learning centre in Pen Llŷn, Nant Gwrtheyrn.
The app was earlier this year shortlisted for Digital Project of the Year and Digital Resilience Initiative of the Year alongside huge companies like Rightmove, JP Morgan Chase and the Bank of England.
Pete described the app as proving IT creatives “can deliver rich, data-heavy experiences even in beautiful, remote parts of North Wales with zero mobile signal”.
Tom Allen, Editor of Computing, said, “Every individual in our Top 100 IT Leaders should be extremely proud of themselves – they put in the work and have been recognised as the best as a result.
“These people are doing far more than day-to-day leadership; their work is key to making sure tech is recognised as a real force for good – in their organisations, their sectors, and society as a whole.”
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