Sitting at just three metres wide, Gwen in Machynlleth closed in May after the sudden resignation of chef Corrin Harrison.
However, as the sister restaurant to two-Michelin-star Ynyshir down the road, business owner Gareth Ward was quick to find a replacement in friend and fellow chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias, with Gwen’s reopening its doors on 3 June.
The restaurant has shed its wine bar at the front, turning it into a fully immersive eight-guest experience across two kitchens, in which attendees will move through the space as the night progresses through a 20-course tasting menu.
The Bristol-based chef has brought his skills from running award-winning restaurants Casamia, Paco Tapas, and Decimo at the Standard and is joined in the kitchen by Coleg Ceredigion graduate Finn Langley.
The menu reflects Sanchez-Iglesias’ personal relationship with food, bringing together his background and global influences with a focus on exceptional ingredients and hyper-seasonal produce.
Fire plays a defining role throughout, shaping many of the menu’s courses, including Tomato Stracciatella, Hokkaido Scallop Mole Blanco, Carabineros Birria with Hibiscus, and Duck Rib Al Pastor Masa.
Ynyshir’s Amelia Eiriksson is behind the design of Gwen: creating interiors that remain characteristically dark and atmospheric, elevated through collaborations with local artisans.
Bespoke cutlery and crockery through to hand-forged ironmongery from Ynyshir’s in-house smithy Lee Jones has created a setting as distinctive as the experience itself.
In collaboration with Ynyshir, all wines are available by the glass and bottle, selected to complement the food with a focus on craft producers and low-intervention winemaking.
The restaurant is now open Wednesday-Saturday from 6pm, with the experience costing £180 plus VAT.
Guests can also book a two-night package via the Ynyshir website, including dinner at both restaurants across consecutive evenings.
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