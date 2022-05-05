Machynlleth market ‘considered most successful in Wales’

MACHYNLLETH market is “considered the most successful outdoor market in Wales”.

Speaking during a council meeting on 25 April, prospective Machynlleth Town Councillor Jeremy Paige said he had met with the Machynlleth market representative, Mr Scott, who “considers the market to the be the most successful outdoor market in Wales”.

He added: “In the last year, we’ve had 1,394 stores, and we know we’ve had a difficult year, we’ve taken revenue of £18,342.50, 12 per cent of which goes to Powys.

“He said the biggest barrier for our traders is the distance they travel and rising fuel cost. He said the pricing of the stalls was fair, no complaints there.

“What we were thinking is we could promote it better, because we don’t really promote it, it just bobs along. We thought it could have a Facebook page. Mold has one and I think they put human interest stories on there.

“We could have signage at the start of the town, adding to the Welcome to Machynlleth sign, that we have a market every Wednesday since 1292, because it is an impressive date.”

Prospective councillor Gareth Jones added: “One thing Mike Clark, the former market superintendent, I recall because I was mayor at the time in 2012, he organised the production of cloth bags for the anniversary.

“This year is an anniversary, maybe that could be used as a way of promoting the market.”