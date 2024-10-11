Machynlleth’s Old Stables/ Hen Stablau renovation is to capture historic discoveries as ground breaks on the renovation works.
The Hen Stablau team are working with people aged nine to 90 to document the works and capture the oral history of the 1840s building, once a stables and kennels for the Londonderry family who lived at the nearby Y Plas Georgian mansion.
Last month planning permission was granted for the renovation to transform the dilapidated Grade II building into an affordable 36-bed hostel for tourists, retreats and events. Ground broke later in September marking the beginning of the long-awaited works.
The project has brought on filmmaker Anne Marie Carty to document the renovations and their discoveries, including interviewing Bill Roberts, the last living person to have lived at the Stables.
Bill was the son of Harry Roberts, the last huntsman to work for the Londonderry’s.
Year five pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Bro Hyddgen visited, learning about its former use housing horses and foxhounds, taking videos of their own and forming ideas for banners for the project.
Headteacher Nia Wyn said: “The children have thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of the project.” If you have something to contribute, get in touch at [email protected]