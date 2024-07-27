MACHYNLLETH is paying tribute to county councillor Michael Williams, who has passed away.
Cllr Williams was a stalwart of the town, having represented Machynlleth as an independent councillor on Powys Council since 1981.
When asked by the Cambrian News about his long service in 2017, Cllr Williams said it was a “great honour and a privilege” to represent the town.
Paying tribute on Saturday, Machynlleth Football Club wrote: "Yesterday was a sad day for the town of Machynlleth. The news of Michael Williams passing away just hasn’t sunk in for the residents of our town.
"Amongst everything he did for the town and towns people Michael was a big part of your football club in both junior and senior levels and a well respected referee for many years, as well as a truly kind and gentle man.
"Today’s game will be dedicated to Michael as we all remember him with happy memories.
“RIP Michael."
Also posting on social media, Machynlleth Fire and Rescue Station wrote: "As a station, we are saddened to hear of the passing of councillor Michael Williams.
"He was a true gentleman and dedicated servant to Machynlleth, Dyfi Valley, and Powys. "As an ex-fire service board member, he always prioritized the well-being of Machynlleth.
"His presence will be deeply missed.”
Freedom Leisure Bro Dyfi Leisure Centre also paid tribute, writing: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of County Councillor Michael Williams.
"Cllr Mike dedicated his whole life to the people and community of Machynlleth.
"He would regularly pop in to see how the centre was doing and have a chat with the staff.
"Mike will certainly be a huge loss to us all.
"RIP Cllr Mike."