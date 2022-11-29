A Machynlleth primary school looks set to reinstate its breakfast club following outcry from parents and councillors.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen headteacher Dafydd Jones on Monday (28 November) confirmed that the club, regarded as vital for many parents and children, could reopen in January.
The decision comes after an updated consultation was sent out to families after many had contacted Machynlleth town councillor Llinos Griffith and Powys county councillor Michael Williams with their concerns.
Ms Griffith says she has heard from people who say they rely on the club for childcare and for breakfast for their children amid the cost-of-living crisis.
It has since been confirmed the school’s primary campus did not restart the club in September despite receiving funding from the Welsh Government to run it for half an hour each morning – and to provide free breakfast.
Mr Jones told the Cambrian News: “The result of the survey showed that there is a need for a club.
“Our next step is to discuss with the school governors and get their agreement.
“Hopefully, the club will open in January if all goes well.”
A letter was sent to parents on Wednesday 16 November which read: “Following receipt of correspondence from parents and the town council, I would like to consult with parents/carers in order to guage the need for day child-care provision at the Ysgol Bro Hygdden.
“The school day starts at 8.50am and children should not be on site unsupervised until this time.
“The school is therefore considering providing start-the-day childcare at 8.30 to 8.50am at £1 per session.
“Children would need to be pre-registered, and parents/carers would need to pay for the provision via Parent-Pay.
“I would therefore appreciate your feedback by Friday 25 November.
“Your response will enable us to make an informed decision on the possible future structure of provision.”
Ms Griffith last week told us: “Apparently the school told parents that there was no interest in this when they did a survey,” she said.
“But parents are saying the school surveyed during lockdown when many of them were at home and some parents say they did not receive the letter.
“Having asked parents I found out that there is a significant demand for the breakfast club.
“Working parents at the moment are finding themselves late for work or not able to catch the bus intended.
“The breakfast club is a vital service for children and their families and there is funding for this.
“I believe that neighbouring schools are providing it.
“We are now approaching half term and there is still no sign of this being reinstated.”
A Powys County Council spokesperson last week said: “It is up to individual schools to decide whether they run a breakfast club or provide free breakfasts.
“There is statutory guidance from the Welsh Government about free breakfasts in primary schools which schools would need to follow.”