Four Machynlleth residents are crowdfunding to launch a repair space in the town which they call Machspace.
They are hosting an open day on Friday 7 July In the bowling club. They hope to raise £6,000, which they will use for materials and for renting a venue to host the repair space.
Machspace will be a place where people can go to repair their damaged items or make new ones.
The repair space will work on a ‘pay as you feel’ membership basis. Members will be given a key to the repair space, and will have the freedom to enter whenever they please.
One of the four directors, Cassian Lodge, said: “The rough plan is, you would join as a member on a "pay as you feel" basis, and then you'd get a member's key, which you could use to let yourself into the space anytime to work on your projects.
The repair space won’t offer any repair services, but Cassian Lodge promised it will have the ‘equipment and materials you’ll need’ including sewing kits, materials and a 3D printer.
Cassian continued: “We envision a makerspace community where members can get together to socialise and share skills, so if you aren't sure how to mend your toaster there might be someone else who can show you how.
“I think Machynlleth is just a town full of resourceful, creative, environmentally-minded people - a makerspace in Mach feels very natural, I'm almost surprised we don't already have one!”