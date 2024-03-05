Machynlleth Music are delighted to welcome violinist Joana Rodriguez and Ellis Thomas piano to Y Tabernacl MOMA Machynlleth on Thursday, 1 February at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £15 on the door. Anyone aged 18 and under can attend the concert for free.
A bar will be available.
Joana has recently graduated from a postgraduate course at the Guildhall School of Music and is enjoying a busy freelance schedule playing with the LSO, London Chamber Orchestra, RLPO, and Orquestra Sinfonica Portugesa.
She regularly gives recitals throughout the UK. She is currently a fellow for the Philharmonia MMSF Instrumental Fellowship Programme 2023/24.
She is joined by pianist Ellis Thomas who has given many wonderful recitals at Y Tabernacl. Ellis has performed extensively around the UK and regularly invited to perform at festivals around the UK and in Europe.
Ellis has been the recipient of many prizes including the Robert Schumann international Competition, Gregynog Young Musician and the Wales national Eisteddfod.
Programme: Schubert Sonatina No.2 in A major, Messiaen Theme & Variations, Clara Schumann Three Romances and Brahms Sonata No.3 in D minor. This concert replaces the postponed Lisztomania presentation.