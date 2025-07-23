Mayor Jeremy Paige joined a five-a-side football tournament at the weekend, organised by Machynlleth Carnival as a fundraiser for the main event on 26 July.
The councillor dusted off his football boots to join a team dubbed ‘Rock the Plas Bar’ on 20 July, wearing matching green t-shirts.
The t-shirts call to ‘Rock the Plas Bar’ - a council bar which recently came under scrutiny by the public, council and this newspaper for its contract’s exclusivity, lack of end date and £30 fee - leaving the contract holder to stay in post ‘in perpetuity’ whilst not giving the council financial benefit from the large scale events that take place at the Plas, including Machynlleth Comedy Festival.
Despite multiple councillors describing the contract as inappropriate, Mayor Paige let 29 goals in under the punny team name.
Paige didn’t respond to requests for clarity over his calls to ‘Rock the Plas Bar’, or why he hasn’t pursued the issue during his time as either town clerk or mayor.
The bar contract was drawn up in 2010 in such a way that the council has no recourse to change or leave the contract, and which apparently only the license holder, local publican Lee Roberts, can amend.
Calls came to scrutinise the contract after the bar was found to be the lowest earner out of all council assets - council figures estimate annual earnings of around £75,000 on property and equipment hire, stall and hall fees, but just £400 in bar bookings.
Despite multiple complaints, one to the ombudsman, and a mass outcry with one resident dubbing the contract akin to “stealing from residents” following the Cambrian News’ coverage last month, the mayor has yet to address the matter publicly until now.
Cllr Kim Bryan, who led calls to review the contract, said: “I’m pleased to see the mayor and his football team promoting Y Plas bar.
“It’s encouraging to see efforts to generate council income by hiring out the events hall and bar.
“That said, with this additional publicity, a review of the bar contract to ensure it offers the best value for taxpayers seems timely and appropriate.
“As a council, we have a responsibility to reduce the tax burden on our community while ensuring that Y Plas, and essential local services like the public toilets remain open and accessible to both residents and visitors.
“That means securing a sustainable financial future. I remain committed to working with fellow councillors and local residents who share that goal and are open to constructive, solutions-focused conversations.”
Mayor Paige is known to ‘rock’ another venue in town, also managed by Roberts, regularly playing as ‘Asteroid J’ at the Skinners Arms.
He has not responded to whether he has appropriately declared a conflict of interest prior to the council's discussions of the contract.
Before joining local politics, Paige was a member of the 1980s Birmingham band, Rumblefish.
Roberts has not responded to any request for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.