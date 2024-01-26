Machynlleth's Taj Mahal Hwb Cymunedol/ Community Hub is to celebrate its first birthday with "tea, cake, music and stories".
The Taj Mahal restaurant space was donated to Dyfi Valley residents as a community space while the owners spent some time away from the business.
To celebrate a successful first year in which the Hwb gained Lottery funding and has run chess clubs, repair cafes, and community dinners, it is throwing a get-together on Saturday 3 February.
The Hwb is inviting the Dyfi Valley community to an open day from 10-7pm next weekend to participate and celebrate the volunteer-run enterprise.
Sandra Bendelow, the Hwb Coordinator said: “It’s been hard work to keep up with the success of the Hwb and the many projects, events, and activities that are happening in it - which is a really great problem to have!
"We have an amazing team of volunteers which is growing every day because so many people come through the door for the first time and love how the Hwb is open, warm, accessible, and friendly.
"It’s a great space to meet new people and meet old friends you don’t see often enough!"
In January 2023 the Hwb opened its doors as a multipurpose community space to provide support for people concerned with energy costs during the cost of living crisis as well as addressing concerns around food, isolation, and wellbeing.
The Hwb gained funding from £8,646 from the National Lottery Community Fund's Awards for All to become a home for community projects to create "healthier, happier lives in a flourishing community".
Since then the Hwb has hosted banner and placard painting sessions, an open fridge 'Y Pantri' for food surplus to be shared, charity Eginiad community dinners, Radio Dyfi, and much much more highlighting and bolstering the weird and artistic community that live in the valley.
Sandra added: "Our main reason for being there has always been about signposting people to help and support.
"But as the space has grown it feels that it’s as important to provide a space for people to meet, chat, have fun while they are with us, and then head off with a smile on their face."
To attend celebrations head to the Taj Mahal at 21 Heol Pen'Rallt in Machynlleth from 10-7pm on 3 February.