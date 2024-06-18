Machynlleth is to host a General Election Hustings with the six MP hopefuls for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr.
Ysgol Bro Hyddgen secondary school hall will host the hustings on Thursday 27 June at 7pm.
Organised by Machynlleth town councillors, the hustings will host Green Party candidate Jeremy Brignell-Thorp, Reform UK’s Oliver Lewis, Lib Dems Glyn Preston, Plaid Cymru’s Elwyn Vaughan, the Conservative’s Craig Williams and Labour Party’s Steve Witherden.
Councillor Kim Bryan said: “We are delighted to be hosting a Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr hustings.
“It's a brilliant opportunity to engage the community in the democratic process and ensure the voices of residents are heard, giving people an opportunity to meet the candidates.
“Such events are essential in bridging the gap between constituents and politicians, allowing for an exchange of ideas and priorities that reflect our region's cultural and political landscape.”
The hustings will be the town's opportunity to grill candidates on the policies most important to them.
This will be former Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams’ first sighting in the town since his fumble which last week saw his name splashed across national front pages.
It was found that he placed a bet on a July election three days before it was publicly announced.