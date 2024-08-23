Machynlleth’s professional Tolkien collector has shared his tips and tricks ahead of the new Lord of the Rings movie release.
Mark Faith has been collecting rare editions of Tolkien books since 2003, hosting a fair weather stall during Machynlleth’s Wednesday markets.
Primarily selling online, his business touts being one of the biggest specialist Tolkien dealers in the world, selling exclusively rare and collectable Tolkien books and nothing else.
Ahead of the release of the new animated Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in December, Mark, who once held a Festival of the Shire in 2010 in Ceredigion, has shared his expertise as a collector with over 30 years of experience in the trade.
The Pennal salesman said: “Tolkien books are great literature and have lasted the test of time as each new generation discovers his work.
“Except for novice sellers’ and buyers’ mistakes, collecting Tolkien books is an enjoyable hobby with very few pitfalls.
“Though there are only a handful of titles, there are hundreds of editions and printings that range from £10 to £100,000 or even more, something for every budget.
“Most are easy to identify, and the prices generally reflect what you are going to get for your money.
“If it sounds too good to be true, it is. “The main lesson to learn is condition is everything in Tolkien books, all modern collectable books for that matter.
“The older the printing, the more valuable.
“At any age, however, they have to be complete with the dust jacket and no artificial damage, just normal use wear and tear.
“Generally, they have to be printed by the original publisher, not a book club edition.
“The same book of the same printing can be worth £50 or £5,000, it varies entirely on condition.
“There are plenty of worn books, it’s the fine ones that are rare.
“The long-term trend in Tolkien is a steady up. I have never seen prices fall.”
Mark said the similarity with the famous Lord of the Rings author’s landscapes with mid-Wales is more than just a coincidence: “It was the Welsh language that inspired him to become a philologist when he glimpsed it from the train windows from Birmingham to Aberystwyth when travelling with his brother to the seaside.” Visit Mark at his stall at Machynlleth market on Wednesdays in good weather or browse his website at https://www.festivalartandbooks.com/.