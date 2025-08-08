The latest controversy over the Machynlleth clock tower chimes has sparked an unexpected limerick battle online.
The owners of a hotel which sits metres away from the historic tower wrote to the town council last month to request that the chimes cease overnight.
The owners of the Wynnstay Arms Hotel on Heol Maengwyn said they receive “regular” complaints from guests who get sleepless nights due to the chimes, which ring every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day.
The council declined the request, resolving not to change the chimes.
However, what some may interpret as reasonable was met with uproar by others, with one commenter on a recent Cambrian News article telling guests who didn’t like the clocks' chiming to “jog on”.
But rather than just the usual online comments, multiple limericks have also been written.
One commentator shared a limerick seemingly written in response to a similar request made to the council by the previous owner of the Wynnstay, Charles Dark, several years ago.
The limerick by Phil Dowse reads: “The clock has been here many years,
And, not offending many ears,
Has chimed its time out time again,
To local women, local men.
A man called Dark has come along,
Objecting to the town clock song,
And moaning of his sorry plight
He wants to hear a silent night.
People come to see this wonder,
So, has our Charlie made a blunder?
And local people here as well
Are proud to hear the town clock bell.
So here’s another thought instead,
To save his guests who lie in bed,
From sleepless nights and getting crazed,
Just get the Wynnstay double-glazed.
The town folk here will make their mark,
And let the clock chime after dark,
We want to hear it night and day,
So let’s speak up and get our way.”
Though the front windows are already double-glazed, other commenters suggested buying their guests earplugs, “there are good ones on Amazon”, or simply leaving if they can’t stand the noise.
In response to the limerick, a new one has been written, submitted anonymously to the Cambrian News.
But he isn't being kept up every night
He may wish to preserve the town's clock tower
Which is fair, except every quarter past the hour
Had he been woken by the obnoxious chimes
He wouldn't bother writing stupid rhymes.”
Machynlleth Town Council resolved that “the clock with its chiming is the character of the town since being built in the 19th century” and therefore would not change the chimes.
Councillor Norma McCarten said: “I thought it was a reasonable request, and suggested that the Wynnstay could be asked to cover any costs.
“Other councillors thought that the clock had always chimed all night and that it should continue.
“I volunteered to approach the Wynnstay to suggest some research or questionnaires to support their idea.”
The clock tower was repaired two years ago, costing the council £55,000, after it had sat silent for approximately three years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.