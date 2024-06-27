Machynlleth Town Council have voted not to request changes to the town's 20mph road speed limits.
The high street Heol Maengwyn and Penrallt Street/ Pentrerhedyn Street newly became 20mph after the controversial law was introduced in September 2023.
However the new Transport for Wales MS Ken Skates has since written to councils requesting feedback on the new limits after issuing a new plan for ‘targeted change’ following backlash about the new legislation.
At Machynlleth’s full town council meeting on Monday 24 June, councillors voted unanimously to respond requesting no changes.
Councillor Anne MacGarry said: “When the changes were first proposed we discussed it and thought it was fine - nothing has changed my opinion on that.”
Mayor Jeremy Paige said: “There are some places in which the current speed limit is crazy - Cemmaes Road/ Glantwymyn should not remain 40mph, however that’s not under our town boundary control.
“I am happy for Machynlleth’s roads to stay at 20mph- at this point, it would be really expensive to change it again.
“In my opinion, it would be crazy to go back.”
Councillor James Honeybill said the only negative reactions he has received have been “knee-jerk responses from people, some of whom don’t even live in Wales” but had received no complaints from residents.
Mayor Paige proposed to stick with the current 20mph limit which Cllr Rwth Hughes seconded - the vote was carried unanimously.
This feedback is just part of MS Skates ‘national listening programme’ on the new speed limit - in April Skates pledged the Welsh government would speak with citizens, bus drivers, emergency services, police, the young and vulnerable, businesses and councillors to get their perspectives.
The government will then work with councils to ‘prepare the grounds for changes’ in specific areas, and then deliver those changes this September once the new guidance based on feedback is finalised. Cabinet Secretary MS Skates said: “I have been clear in all my conversations that we will put communities at the heart of our thinking... there is growing consensus on safe speeds in communities that we can build from... in places such as near schools, hospitals, nurseries, community centres, play areas and in built-up residential areas.
“The principal objective of the policy is to save lives and reduce casualties on our roads.
“[We will] listen to what people want... and press ahead with refining the policy and getting the right speed on the right roads.”