The government will then work with councils to ‘prepare the grounds for changes’ in specific areas, and then deliver those changes this September once the new guidance based on feedback is finalised. Cabinet Secretary MS Skates said: “I have been clear in all my conversations that we will put communities at the heart of our thinking... there is growing consensus on safe speeds in communities that we can build from... in places such as near schools, hospitals, nurseries, community centres, play areas and in built-up residential areas.