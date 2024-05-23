Machynlleth’s town councillors claimed no expenses in the last financial year.
Councillors are entitled to claim up to £562.60 in expenses yearly for things including travel, financial loss, cost of care and personal assistance and an attendance allowance.
In the councils annual general meeting on 20 May the accounts of expenses claimed were presented to the council.
The town clerk said: “None of you claimed your allowance- this can now be returned to the auditor.”
In the previous year, £16.25 was claimed by Cllr Ann MacGarry under travel and subsistence costs.
In the same meeting, Cllr Jeremy Paige was re-elected mayor for a third year and Cllr Rwth Hughes was newly elected deputy mayor.