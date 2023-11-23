A MACHYNLLETH based project which works with refugees and asylum seekers through woodland restoration has received support from a community fund.
21 projects across Wales have been making impact in their local communities with support from the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund, including Machynlleth-based Cambrian Wildwood.
Their project is building on their work with Wolverhampton’s City of Sanctuary to support refugees and asylum seekers through land restoration at their site in Bwlch Corog.
The project is centred on the belief that everybody has the right to experience nature and wild spaces, and benefit from the improvements this brings to physical and mental wellbeing.
With the help of the fund - a partnership between WWF, the RSPB, and Aviva - the Cambrian Wildwood project has seen refugees and asylum seekers planting trees, installing sphagnum moss to retain water, slashing bracken,and de-barking larch poles among other activities.
In a joint statement, Kate Norgrove, Executive Director of Advocacy and Campaigns at WWFandEmmaMarsh, RSPB Executive Director said: “We are constantly amazed by stories of how people are making a difference, and the positive ripple effect this inspires.
“This is a real win for UK nature at the time it is most in need.”