Machynlleth’s beloved music venue and pub Skinners Arms has reopened this week as another pub on the same streets shuts its doors for good.
The Skinners Arms on Penrallt Street reopened on 27 March after six weeks of closure for interior refurbishment, heating works and a change in management.
Meanwhile the Dyfi Forester Inn on Heol Y Doll said goodbye to its regulars with a heartfelt last night on 23 March.
Forester manager Lee has taken over management of Skinner’s Arms, owned by Valiant Pub Company, and opens with live music this weekend. Local band Cartoon Violence will be warming up the mics again on the evening of 30 March.
Forester Inn’s estate agent has not confirmed nor denied whether the venue has been sold.