Machynlleth’s Community Hospital is to have its solar panels replaced only a year after reopening.
The Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital in the town centre is shrouded in scaffolding yet again as the current solar panels are being taken down due to an unnamed issue.
The original solar panels were installed during a £15m redevelopment of the complex involving three new extensions, with permission granted in 2019 and the complex fully reopening in May 2023.
The work aimed to increase the energy efficiency of the building, including the installation of solar panels, and triple glazing as well as fabric, mechanical and plumbing interventions.
The complex created a newly integrated health and wellbeing site involving multiple disciplines including community and primary healthcare, mental health treatment, outpatient facilities and women’s and children's clinics under one roof.
On the recent works, Powys Teaching Health Board said: “We apologise for any inconvenience during works to replace solar panels at Ysbyty Bro Ddyfi in Machynlleth.
“These works are taking place within the warranty for the hospital’s solar panels and therefore are taking place at no additional cost to the Health Board.”
The complex remains fully operational whilst the work is carried out.