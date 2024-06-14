A fun, organised, guided walk in support of ‘Newcastle Emlyn and Tivyside Parkinson's Support Group’ and ‘Parkinson's UK Cymru’ will be held next month.
Held on 14 July in Llandysul, the Madhatters Walk for Parkinson’s aims to encourage people with and without Parkinson’s to join them and help to raise much-needed funds for local and national Parkinson’s charities.
All walkers will qualify for a chance to win this year's painting, designed by the artist Rhiannon.
All walkers are encouraged to wear a 'mad' hat, the 'madder' the better.
The winner of the 'maddest' hat will win a trophy! Both winners will be announced at Y Porth Hotel, after the walk.
There are three routes available, varying in length with the shortest taking around 30 minutes and the longest taking four hours, all starting from Y Porth Hotel in Llandysul.
All walkers will receive a medal and tea party drinks and cakes on completion.
Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Over 7,500 people in Wales have Parkinson’s.
Parkinson’s UK is the UK’s leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.
All proceeds are evenly split between Newcastle Emlyn + Tivyside Parkinson's Support Group and Parkinson's UK Cymru.