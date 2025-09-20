The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has awarded £597,764 to Gwynedd Council to continue supporting the £1.8m Gwynedd Economy Programme for the next three years.
Over 25 businesses will benefit from expert advice, business grants and measurable plans, with the potential to create over 50 jobs, support 90 people into employment and enable 30 youngsters to achieve formal qualifications.
This next phase of funding ensures that locals and businesses can take full advantage of opportunities arising from high value growth developments and industries in Gwynedd and beyond.
The funding announcement was made at an event at the Trawsfynydd Conference Centre, marking the 20th anniversary of the NDA and the Trawsfynydd Site Stakeholder Group (SSG).
It brought together members of the community to showcase progress made over the last two decades and recognise the importance of the long-standing relationship between the NDA and the local community.
John McNamara, NDA Director of Communities and Stakeholder Engagement, said: “This funding demonstrates us delivering on our commitment to invest in our site communities and support programmes which will deliver positive and sustainable change for generations to come.
“Engaging with the communities around our sites about how we carry out our nationally important mission is crucial to our licence to operate and we want to encourage more residents to come forward and engage with us on our work.”
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said, "We very much welcome the news – this grant will enable us to undertake a number of activities to develop the economy of South Meirionnydd and beyond, now and in the future"
Trawsfynydd councillor Elfed Roberts added: "The Trawsfynydd site provides good quality employment for over 200 local people. Being able to support alternative jobs in preparation for the time when decommissioning is completed is a priority, and I'm sure the community will be pleased this grant from NRS and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority will support our efforts. "
Over the past two decades, Trawsfynydd site has made significant progress in its decommissioning journey. The turbine hall and the administration and stores complex have been demolished, steadily reducing the site's footprint.
Plans are progressing to reduce the height of the 55-metre reactor buildings by about a third, marking another major decommissioning milestone with a continued focus on hazard reduction, innovation and delivering value for communities and the environment.
The NDA group is responsible for decommissioning the UK’s earliest nuclear sites safely, securely and sustainably, leaving a positive legacy for future generations.
The Site Stakeholder Group (SSG) plays a vital role in shaping how the NDA and NRS deliver their work, representing the views of the community and providing a valuable sounding board on a wide range of issues.
The NDA and NRS want to increase the diversity of the SSG to ensure it reflects the local community and incorporates a variety of voices and perspectives.
It’ll be decades before decommissioning at Trawsfynydd is complete and the NDA and NRS are encouraging members of the community have their say. To find out more about SSGs or to attend a meeting visit https://nrsssg.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.