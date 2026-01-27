A public consultation into the future of toilets in Aberystwyth has been extended to give residents more time to respond.
Aberystwyth Town Council launched the consultation in December before making a decision on the future of the town’s four public toilets.
Residents are being asked if they would be prepared to pay more council tax in order to keep some or all four of the public conveniences open as Ceredigion County Council plans to cut funding for toilets across the county.
Explaining the extended deadline, town councillor and prospective Senedd candidate for Plaid Cymru, Cllr Kerry Ferguson, said: “At the end of 2025, the Town Council arranged with Royal Mail a leaflet drop to let all residents in Aberystwyth know about our public toilet consultation.
“This was booked in for the fortnight commencing 5 January 2026, but, we have been made aware, many residents have not received leaflet through their postboxes.
“We have extended the end of the consultation to 8 February.
“It is essential you let us know your opinions on this consultation.
“Speaking frankly, this would be a huge responsibility for the town council, adding pressure onto our office team and of course, our budget - which, residents in Aberystwyth pay towards.
“I've felt very strongly that we need a full consultation before decisions are made on our 2026/2027 budget.”
The consultation says: “In late 2023, Ceredigion County Council approached Aberystwyth Town Council stating that, due to budgetary pressures, they were considering cuts to non-statutory services over coming years, including cuts to public toilets.
“It was explained that if Aberystwyth Town Council could not provide financial support or take responsibility for the public toilets, they would likely be closed.
“Over the two years since, Aberystwyth Town Council has provided financial support and been engaged in negotiation with Ceredigion County Council to take responsibility for the public toilets.
“ These negotiations are still ongoing, and no final decision has been reached, however we are now in a position to consult our residents. The current suggested position is to take over two toilets.
“This potential transfer has significant implications on Aberystwyth Town Council’s budget.
“It is estimated, from 2024-25 figures provided by Ceredigion County Council, that two toilets (the Castle & Park Avenue) will cost a combined net amount of £40,000 per annum, including cleaning staff, materials, maintenance and vandalism repairs.
“This represents an approximately 6.09% increase to our budget, or a £9.50 per annum increase to our portion of the Council Tax (“The Precept”) paid by a Band D property (based on 2025-26 figures).
“Based on our current draft budget (which is subject to change) for next year, 2026-27, without the transfer of public toilets our portion of the Council Tax (“The Precept”) will increase by just 1.19%.
“Because this is such a significant undertaking, Aberystwyth Town Council would like to hear your views to help us decide on the future of Aberystwyth’s public toilets.”
