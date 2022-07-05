Making music in Tywyn

June saw the launch of new and exciting music ensembles in Tywyn.

Ensemble hyfforddiant Tywyn trainee ensemble for ages 4–16 beginner musicians on any instrument.

Cerddorfa llinynol Tywyn fretted orchestra – for all ages, Grade 1 standard and above with an ability to read music notation and/tablature on any of the fretted string instruments: guitar, ukulele, mandolin, banjo, banjolele.

Cerddorfa symffoni Tywyn symphony orchestra for orchestral instruments only; strings, woodwind, brass & percussion. All ages, Grade 2 standard and above and an ability to read music.

The Ukuleighleighs - grŵp ukelele group for all ages and abilities, ukulele players only who are also prepared to do a bit of singing.

Sŵn Samba Band – Samba Band Sound one that is fun for all the family and no previous musical experience is required.

Leigh Matthews, director of Totaleigh Music came up with the idea to offer her music students the opportunity to experience group music making within their local area. She has recruited the musicians from her own cohort of students and from the wider community; from Barmouth to Llanbrymair, with one gentleman even travelling from Staffordshire to take part!

It was a successful and enjoyable day and rehearsals are now going to be held on a regular basis on the first Sunday of every month.

Leigh said: “Big thanks to all those who took part and worked so hard to make the day such a success and a special thank you to Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn for the use of their school hall and facilities as a rehearsal venue.”