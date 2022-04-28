Making the Bible make sense at Aberystwyth lecture

This year’s lecturer will be the Very Reverend Jeffrey John, who has, since 2021, been Associate Chaplain at St George’s Anglican Church in Paris ( Unknown )

The 2022 Morlan-Pantyfedwen Annual Lecture will be held on Tuesday evening, 3 May at 6pm in the Morlan Centre.

This year’s lecturer will be the Very Reverend Jeffrey John, who has, since 2021, been Associate Chaplain at St George’s Anglican Church in Paris. Before moving to Paris, he had spent the previous 17 years as the Dean of St Alban’s Cathedral, where his ministry saw a period of growth and development in all areas of the life of the cathedral.

In this lecture, entitled The Word of the Lord? Making the Bible Make Sense, Jeffrey John admits that most people think the Bible is boring, having been inoculated against it by the way it is usually presented in schools, churches and Bible study groups.

However, this lecture unpacks critical Bible study in an entertaining and accessible way, and demonstrates why a questioning approach, so far from undermining faith, strengthens it and creates a thirst to learn more.