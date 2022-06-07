Making up his mind to help

Dewi Evans, pictured here with ‘tourists’ at Trefechan Bridge, is taking to the streets to share his experience of mental illness

FIRST PERSON: A FORMER Aberystwyth man has returned to the town to share his experience of mental illness in an attempt to help others.

Dewi Evans, 35, has put together a programme of outdoor walking tour performances that charts his experience and the history of Aberystwyth. His previous work, Tea with Mamgu, addressed the issue of dementia and was performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and Dewi’s new piece, A Ramble Through Aberystwyth, is exactly that.

“The work charts my experiences of mental illness whilst living in Aberystwyth between 2004 and 2007 and explores the history of Aberystwyth and my family’s links with the town,” Dewi explained.

“The piece itself is supported by the arts centre, Mind, and the Samaritans. All proceeds from the performance will then be split between Mind and the Samaritans to support the vital work that they do in the local and wider communities.”

A Ramble Through Aberystwyth is described as an autobiographic walking performance through history, place, family, and madness in Aberystwyth. It recounts Dewi’s life in 2004-2007, between the ages of 18 and 20, whilst studying at Aberystwyth University.

“The reason I have created the piece is partially to do with my research for my PhD into autobiographic performances of madness at Queen Mary University of London, and partially as part of my pre-existing practice of creating work that explores my own experience of mental illness,” said Dewi.

“My research focuses on lived experiences of madness/mental illness, how artists who create work around their experiences of the psychiatric system critique it, and the way it labels people who are seen as ‘mentally ill’.

“I also create work using my own lived experience as this allows me to show audiences what it is like to suffer from depression and psychosis. I try not to use these terms in the piece as I want the audience to make up their own mind about what I am ‘suffering’ from.”

He added: “The Aber piece is interesting for me as it is the first time that I have created work about my lived experience in the place where my illness first manifested. Performing in Aber, and showing people the places where I went mad adds another level to the work as the piece layers my family history (my great-great grandfather was station master in Aber in the 1930s, my great-grandmother founded the Cutting Arcade on Bath Street, Arthur Newman (who used to own Newman’s Garden Centre is a close family friend who I call uncle etc.), my experience of being a student at the university, my experience of being gay in a small university town, and my going mad all within my time at uni, and my childhood holidays. People have responded really well to the piece because part of it deals with the issues of seeking help in a place where everyone knows you and your family and where family links become problematic in seeking treatment anonymously for a very serious condition. People are also very receptive to how the tour works as part guided tour, part performance, and artefacts like family photos, old notebooks, play texts, novels, etc. get shown throughout the tour and people can handle them and see what I have written in/on them. The end of the tour, where audience members come and sit with me in the place where I tried to end my life, seems to resonate deeply with people who walk up Constitution Hill and I’ve had lots of positive comments about how people feel privileged to share a quiet moment with me in that spot.”

Tickets for the tour can be purchased from Aberystwyth Arts Centre. Describing the show, they say: “Insanity strolls through Dewi’s mind (like we’ll stroll through Aberystwyth), and he wants to show you where he lost his mind. He wants to share with you those intimate places where his family lived and where he visited during the summer on unforgettable, beautiful, and ecstatic holidays by the sea. Dewi also wants to show you the dark places, the places where he lost hope, and the place where he stopped, having written goodbye on a scrap of paper, only to be saved by Judi Dench and Ian McKellen...”

Te piece references self-harm, suicide ideation, suicide attempts, substance dependency, depression, and psychosis and is not recommended for anyone under the age of 16 years old.

The profits from this production will be split between Mind Aberystwyth and Samaritans Aberystwyth & Mid Wales to support their vital work. If you are struggling and need someone to speak to, please contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected]

A Ramble Through Aberystwyth is on at various times until 4 September.