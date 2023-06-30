A Tremadog man has appeared in court jointly charged with drug supply charges.
Stuart Ashbridge, of 107, Bloc 6, Isgraig, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.
The 29-year-old is jointly charged with 19-year-old Thomas Wharfe, of Manchester Road, Heywood, with possession of cocaine with intent to supply on 30 March 2021; possession of cannabis with intent to supply on 10 May 2021; and possessing criminal property on 20 March and 10 May 2021.
Ashbridge is also separately charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis between 4 March 2020 and 28 May 2021 and possession of a knife on High Street, Porthmadog on 10 May 2021.
No pleas were entered at the hearing. Ashbridge and Wharfe are next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 July.
The pair were remanded on unconditional bail.