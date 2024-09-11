Police are investigating an incident at a caravan park in Talybont.
North Wales Police say officers were called at 1.51am on the morning of Saturday, 7 September, to a report of a domestic related wounding at a caravan park in Talybont.
“Officers arrested a man and conveyed him to Caernarfon custody,” a police spokesperson said.
“He was later bailed with conditions pending further investigation.”
Officers went on patrol in the Criccieth area that night and continued the patrols in the days following.