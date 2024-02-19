A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
The arrest has been made following an investigation into Snowdonia-based business, Aspire Adventures.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said on social media: “Following reports involving Aspire Adventures and our subsequent enquiries, we can confirm that a 49 year old man has today been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are unable provide any further comment at this time.”