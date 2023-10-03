A Trawsfynydd man has been banned from the road for 20 months and handed an alcohol ban after admitting a charge of failing to provide a specimen to police.
Dylan Green, of 11 Cefn Gwyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 September.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for laboratory tests to police in Bangor on 25 July.
Green also admitted a charge of driving without insurance,
Magistrates disqualified Green from driving for 20 months and handed him a 12 month community order to include a 60 day alcohol ban and 100 hours of unpaid work.
He must also undertake rehabilitation activities.
Green must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a £114 surcharge.